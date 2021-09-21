Puducherry

Construction of irrigation tank begins at Mathikrishnapuram

Sri Aurobindo Society on Monday launched work on the creation of a new irrigation tank at Mathikrishnapuram, near Utchimedu. Bahour MLA R. Senthil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of the project coordinator Shalini Aravindan.

According to a release, the irrigation tank once completed will have a water spread area of 17.8 acres with a total volume of 1.44 lakh cubic metres.

Rainwater wastage

It will prevent the wastage of rainwater into the Bay of Bengal during monsoon.

The project is being conducted with the support of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Staff from the Sri Aurobindo Society, Mullodai Channel Association functionaries Purushothaman and Kamalakannan and Bangaru Channel Association president V. Chandrasekhar were present.


