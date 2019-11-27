Constitution Day celebrated in Puducherry

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi led the celebration of the Constitution Day at a function hosted in the Raj Nivas.

Ms. Bedi read out the preamble and fundamental duties of citizens as laid down in the Indian Constitution.

“If we abide by them we assure others of their rights,” Ms. Bedi later said.

D. Theva Neethi Das, OSD to the Lt. Governor, read out the message in Tamil.

Among the invited audience at the Raj Nivas were students and teachers.

As part of the celebrations, the Law Department, Government of Puducherry celebrated the occasion at the Chamber of the Secretary to Government (Law), Chief Secretariat.

Juliet Pushpa, Law Secretary administered oath on preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution to officials of the Law Department.

The Secretary and officials also paid floral tributes to the portraits of national leaders.

Awareness campaigns

During the year-long 70th anniversary celebrations of adaption of the Constitution, it is proposed to organise awareness campaigns among the public, officials and student communities through debates, competitions, rallies, etc, a press note said.

Famous quotes about the Constitution by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam were cited.

Responsible citizens

Addressing the celebrations hosted by the School of Law, Pondicherry University, S. Balakrishnan, Head, Directorate of Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction, said the Indian Constitution would always withstand the test of time and urged the students to be responsible citizens.

This was followed by the reading of preamble to the Constitution. A. David Ambrose, Dean (Legal Affairs), Department of Legal Studies, University of Madras delivered an address on “Indian Constitution and Constitutional Morality” in which he emphasised the significance of observing Constitutional morality.

Bismi Gopalakrishnan, Head, School of Indian Legal Thought, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala spoke on ‘Role of Constitution of India in our Everyday Life’.

B.Chitra, Registrar (i/c), Pondicherry University, and Mohanan Bhaskaran Pillai Dean (i/c), School of Law, Pondicherry University addressed the gathering.

Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of Pondicherry University attended the programme.

At Jipmer, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Constitution was marked by the commemoration of the adoption of the Constitution and to honour the contributions of the founding fathers. Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal read out the preamble in English.

The Tamil and Hindi versions were read out by JIPMER administrators.

Similar functions were organised in the hospital block headed by Medical Superintendent and in Academic block by Dean (Academic).

Copies distributed

Copies of the preamble of the Constitution were distributed to staff members.

The Dr. Ambedkar chair, Annamalai University hosted the celebrations in the library hall. A.Rajasekaran, Academic Director, Annamalai University said the University was giving more importance to law programmes and had also introduced ‘Constitutional Law’ as an elective subject for all the faculties.

S. Ashok Kumar, advocate, Pollachi, in a special lecture, highlighted the significance of the ‘Rights to Education’ Act’.

V. Thiruvalluvan, Member-Syndicate and Dean Faculty of Indian Languages, read out the preamble of Indian Constitution.

All participants took pledge of the Constitution. K.Soundararajan, Chair Professor, Dr. Ambedkar Chair, Annamalai University and V. Rathikarani, Research officer/Asst. Professor, spoke.