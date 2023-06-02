ADVERTISEMENT

Constitute Board of Governors at PTU, says PECTA

June 02, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The president of PECTA pointed out that the absence of the Board of Governors had crippled the working of the institution

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association (PECTA) has urged Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to immediately constitute the Board of Governors (BOG) at Puducherry Technological University (PTU) in compliance with the provisions available in the PTU Act.

In a memorandum addressed to Ms. Soundararajan, president of PECTA Ka. Selvaradjou pointed out that the absence of the Board of Governors, the supreme authority of the university had crippled the working of the institution.

“PTU’s ranking had deteriorated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). No new courses have been introduced and various important committees were yet to be constituted increasing problems in the process of affiliation and accreditation,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PECTA said there was a delay in the implementation of the New Education Policy. The BOG has not been constituted even after three years after PTU was formed. The onus on the constitution of the BOG now lies with the Lt. Governor who is also the Chancellor of the University.

Mr. Selvaradjou sought expeditious steps to constitute the BOG to ensure PTU functions in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US