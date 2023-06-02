Constitute Board of Governors at PTU, says PECTA

June 02, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association (PECTA) has urged Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to immediately constitute the Board of Governors (BOG) at Puducherry Technological University (PTU) in compliance with the provisions available in the PTU Act.

In a memorandum addressed to Ms. Soundararajan, president of PECTA Ka. Selvaradjou pointed out that the absence of the Board of Governors, the supreme authority of the university had crippled the working of the institution.

“PTU’s ranking had deteriorated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). No new courses have been introduced and various important committees were yet to be constituted increasing problems in the process of affiliation and accreditation,” he said.

PECTA said there was a delay in the implementation of the New Education Policy. The BOG has not been constituted even after three years after PTU was formed. The onus on the constitution of the BOG now lies with the Lt. Governor who is also the Chancellor of the University.

Mr. Selvaradjou sought expeditious steps to constitute the BOG to ensure PTU functions in accordance with the provisions of the Act.