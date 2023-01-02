Constitute Board of Governors at PTU, says former M.P.

January 02, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former MP M. Ramadass has called for the immediate constitution of a Board of Governors (BOG) at the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) that would give the institution greater autonomy in its pursuit of achieving excellence in technology, management, architecture and advanced sciences.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said after two years of its formation, the PTU offers a “classic example of an ineptly managed and administered University by sheer callousness, inefficiency and lack of understanding on the part of the Government of Puducherry”.

The university has to function in accordance with the provisions of the Act, Statutes, Ordinances, rules and regulations and the directions of several authorities. The Act entrusts the task of execution of the functions of the university to the Board of Governors (BOG) which has so far not been constituted by the Lt. Governor, who is also Chancellor, and this failure accounts for all the controversies, confusion and maladies surrounding the University today, he contended.

The absence of a BOG, the supreme authority of the university, cripples the working of the university giving rise to speculations, manoeuvres and manipulations. Expeditious steps have to be taken to constitute the BOG immediately, he said.

The PTU still functions only on the foundations of Pondicherry Engineering College through its transitional provision though in the name of the University. A Vice Chancellor has been appointed only to function as the Principal of a College- a strange spectacle in the spectrum of University Education in India. He urged the Lt. Governor, who is the Chancellor, to ponder over whether this kind of maladministration is an example of her innovative governance model and National Education Policy.

Mr. Ramadass also sought the Vice Chancellor to be made chairperson of the BOG at PTU though the Act speaks in inconsistent voices- one bats for the Vice Chancellor and the other gives the power to the Chancellor to nominate an eminent academician.

More specifically, Section 15(3) lays down that “ the Vice-Chancellor, by virtue of his office, shall be the Member and Chairperson of the Board of Governors, the Academic Council and also of any other Authority or Body of the University of which he may be a Member”. On the contrary, Section 18(1) of the Act states that “the Board of Governors shall consist of a Chairperson, to be nominated by the Chancellor, who shall be an eminent and distinguished Academician or an Education Administrator of the rank of at least Secretary to Government with at least three years of experience in Higher Education Administration for Puducherry Technological University.”

This serious contradiction has gone up to the President of India even without the notice of the Chancellor or the officials of the Education Department even after two years of its existence. The most practical solution to this impasse is to uphold Section15 (3) and amend Section 18(1) suitably to constitute BOG immediately with the VC as chairperson considering the various other provisions of the Act confer on the VC functions and powers similar to those of BOG, Mr. Ramadass said.

Pointing to the examples of Anna University and Delhi Technological University, Mr. Ramadass stated that after amending Section 18(1) the appointment of the VC as the Chairperson is the logical, legal and natural step. Any other choice would be inconsistent with the spirit of the Act and would put the University in bad light, he said.