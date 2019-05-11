Constable of Armed Police ends life

Mohammed Ali, 29, a constable attached to the Puducherry Armed Police, was found hanging by his wife n his police quarters house at Mudaliarpet on Friday.
According to the police, Ali was married for six years and was staying with his family in the police quarters. He went to sleep in the living room on Thursday night while his wife and daughter were sleeping in another room. The incident came to light when his wife Annalakshmi, 28, found him hanging in the living room. She immediately alerted the police who retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital at Kathirgamam. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that he depressed and had been on medication for some time.
Those with suicidal tendencies can contact the Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
