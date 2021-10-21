Puducherry

Constable, Cricket coach booked under POCSO Act

The territorial police have registered two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the first case, the Thavalakuppam police have registered a case of alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl against a constable attached to the India Reserve Battalion. The constable, Kumaravelu, a resident of Nallavadu village, was absconding, the police said.

In another incident, the Mettupalayam police have registered a case against a senior cricketer-cum-coach attached to the Cricket Association of Pondicherry, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old woman player.

The police registered a case under the POSCO Act against the coach-cum-cricketer, Thamarakannan, based on the complaint lodged by the girl. The police also registered a case against four officials of the association for not acting promptly on the complaint given by the young cricketer against the accused.

The accused mentioned are Jayakumar, coach, Damodaran, CAP president and Industrialist, Rohit, son-in-law of Director Shankar, Venkat, secretary, CAP.


