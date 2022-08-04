Puducherry

Constable accuses CM’ s security officer of assaulting him

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 04, 2022 00:37 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:37 IST

A head constable, Senthil, belonging to the India reserve Battalion and attached to one of the escort vehicles of the Chief Minister, has lodged a complaint with Grand Bazaar Police, accusing the Chief Minister’s Security Officer (SO), Jayaraman, of assaulting him.

Mr. Senthil had accused Mr. Jayaraman of assaulting him inside the Assembly over a dispute . With bleeding injuries on his nose, Mr. Senthil appeared before the media and accused the SO, who is in the rank of Inspector, of showing high handedness while on duty.

GB Inspector Kannan said since the incident occurred inside the Assembly premises and the complaint had to come through the Speaker’s Office. The Assembly Secretariat said they were yet to receive a written complaint.

