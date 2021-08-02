Puducherry govt. considering weekly off for police personnel

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Sunday said a proposal was being considered to grant weekly off for police personnel in the Union Territory, along the lines of a similar decision by Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media after handing over an ex gratia of ₹1 lakh each to the kin of three Puducherry journalists who succumbed to COVID-19, he said a decision on the matter would be taken after a discussion with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Recently, the Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu issued a circular stipulating that personnel be given a day off every week compulsorily to help them maintain their health and enable them to spend quality time with their families.

A press note said the ex gratia for the kin of the three journalists — Ramesh, Venkat and Bharath — was released from the Minister’s personal account.

The Minister said a meeting was being convened with officials on Monday to discuss the reopening of schools and initiating the college admissions process.