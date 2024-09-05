Considering demand to relax eligibility criteria for medical admission under 10% quota for govt school students, says Rangasamy

The government is considering relaxing the criteria for admission under 10% quota for government school students’ scheme in medical colleges in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Thursday.

Participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Kamarajar Manimandapam near Sivaji Statue, the Chief Minister said the government’s decision to provide 10% reservation for NEET qualified government school students in medical admission has been widely welcomed. Implementation of quota would bring 30 seats in medical colleges for admission under the scheme. However, only 14 students were eligible for admission this academic year, the Chief Minister said.

“At present, students studying from Class 1 to 12 in government schools are only considered for admission in medical colleges under the quota. There is a demand to relax the criteria by considering those studying from Class 6 to 12 in government schools. The relaxation of criteria will help more students avail the scheme for admission in medical colleges. We are considering the demand,” he said. Along with the change, the administration is also considering reservation for government school students in admission to engineering, nursing and other higher education courses, he added.

The government is committed to provide quality education in government schools. There was no second opinion on the quality of teachers at government schools because they were recruited on merit. But still many parents prefer to admit their wards in private schools, he said.

“We want to change the situation. The decision to provide 10% reservation was aimed to attract children to government schools. The government is also taking steps to improve infrastructure in schools. Also, special attention was given to provide clean environment in schools,” he said.

The government was taking steps to enhance the competency of teachers by providing them training to upgrade their skills and subject knowledge. Teachers should also adapt to the changing requirements, he said. Mr Rangasamy said the government’s objective was to provide quality education and job opportunities for those passing out from higher educational institutions here.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to utilise 750 acres of land at Sedarapet-Karasur for industrial purpose. Efforts are being made to set up IT industry and textile park at the premises of defunct textile mills in Puducherry, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said steps are being taken to fill all the vacancies in the Education Department. The Chief minister honoured teachers who won awards.