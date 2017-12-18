‘Conserve energy to prevent environmental damage’

NLC India Limited observed the National Energy Conservation Day as part of the National Energy Conservation Week celebrations at the Lignite Hall, Neyveli, on Friday.

Prof. S. Manian, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University, participated as the guest of honour.

Inaugurating the event, Rakesh Kumar, Director (Finance) NLCIL, said the NLCIL management is continuously stressing on energy efficiency, cost-effective measures like Dynamic Loading System in conveyors to reduce energy consumption and developing a systematic approach towards energy efficiency improvements.

“Energy conservation should be the way of life for each individual and it is the only way to avoid ecological and economic damage,” he said.

Prof. Manian in his key note address stated that energy conservation is the only way to replace the fossil fuel resources to minimise carbon emissions to combat climate change.

“Every individual and organisation needs to be sensitised to the judicious use of natural resources both at domestic and commercial levels,” he said.

A pamphlet on energy conservation methods at domestic level was released by Prof. S. Manian and first copy received by Mr. Rakesh Kumar. Prizes were distributed to schoolchildren who won the competitions organised as part of the National Energy Conservation Week.

Mr. Kumar flagged off an awareness rally organised by Neyveli Kendriya Vidyalaya school. A human chain was formed by school children at Main Bazaar, Neyveli.

Functional Directors V. Thangapandian, (Power) P. Selva Kumar (Planning & Projects) and R. Vikraman, (HR) were present.