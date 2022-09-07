Congress workers take out padayatra

PCC to organise various programmes to highlight anti-people policies of NDA government: Subramanian

Congress leaders taking out a padayatra to garner support for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arumbarthapuram to Indira Gandhi Square in Puducherry on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

PCC to organise various programmes to highlight anti-people policies of NDA government: Subramanian

Braving thundershowers, Congress workers on Wednesday evening took out a padayatra from Arumbarthapuram to Indira Gandhi Square to drum up support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.‘

The workers, led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, gathered at a point near Padmavati Hospital and walked up to Indira Gandhi Square highlighting the purpose of the 150-day-long Yatra undertaken by Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Subramanian said the padayatra was taken out to douse the flames of hatred sown by the BJP and the RSS after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country. The yatra would cover over a distance of 3,500 km. During the course of the yatra undertaken by Mr. Gandhi, the PCC would be organising various programmes to highlight the anti-people policies of the NDA government. Member of the Legislative Assembly M. Vaithianathan also participated.

All the three along with Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam would leave for Kanniyakumari on Thursday to join Mr. Gandhi. On Wednesday, a batch of party workers led by former Minister M. Kandasamy had left to participate in the inaugural programme, said a party functionary.