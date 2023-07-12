Congress workers stage silent protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

July 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday staged a protest to condemn the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party workers led by PCC president and MP V.Vaithilingam staged a silent demonstration at Thavalakuppam near here. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CLP leader M.Vaithianathan were among those who participated in the protest.

Similar protests were held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vaithilingam said the Centre was trying to punish Mr. Gandhi for fighting against the BJP. Mr. Gandhi had raised several pertinent questions about the Hindenburg report on the “financial frauds” committed by Adani group. The Prime Minister failed to answer any of the questions raised by Mr. Gandhi, the PCC chief said.

The BJP was trying to silence Mr. Gandhi for questioning the Prime Minister and his government’s policies. The Union Government was not keen about the functioning of the Parliament and just wanted to avoid questions raised by the members, he said.

