Congress workers stage road roko

PUDUCHERRY

05 October 2021 09:27 IST

Party workers protest against detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress workers on Monday staged road roko in different parts of the town to protest against the detention of their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while on her way to meet the kin of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the workers staged a protest near Raja Theatre junction against the detention Ms. Vadra. They shouted slogans against the BJP-led Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. Former government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman was also present.

Mahila Congress workers led by actress Nagma staged a road roko at Rajiv Gandhi square. Party workers staged protests in other parts of the town and suburban areas.

PCC appointments

The Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed Mr. Narayanasamy as head of the committee to oversee local bodies poll in Pondicherry Municipality. The committee would include M. Vaithiyanathan, MLA, former Minister M. Kandasamy and PCC vice-president P. K Devadoss. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam would handle the election work in Ozhukarai Municipality. He would be assisted by former Minister M.O.H. F Shajahan.