Congress workers stage protest in front of school

November 29, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers staging a protest in front of Government Primary School at Saram to highlight deficiencies in the functioning of Education Department on Monday.

Congress workers staging a protest in front of Government Primary School at Saram to highlight deficiencies in the functioning of Education Department on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Government Primary School at Saram on Monday to highlight the deficiencies in the functioning of the Education Department. 

Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam led the protest that was against the absence of egg in the noon meal menu at government schools. The protesters raised slogans against the government for not attending to the complaints from children and parents about the noon meal scheme. The students were not happy with the decision to take egg off the menu when the government handed over the programme to Akshaya Patra. 

The party workers also demanded that the student-only buses be brought back and free uniforms be distributed to students.  The government had not yet given the students uniform and books even four months after the academic year started, the party said. 

