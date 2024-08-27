GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vaithilingam seeks clarity on Puducherry government’s decision to resume distribution of free rice through PDS outlets

Congress workers stage protest against alleged misuse of Central agencies by the Union government

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament and PCC president V. Vaithilingam, along with other Congress leaders and workers, at a protest in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament and PCC president V. Vaithilingam, along with other Congress leaders and workers, at a protest in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Member of Parliament and president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday asked Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to provide more clarity on his government’s decision to resume distribution of free rice through the Public Distribution System outlets.

Addressing party workers at a protest organised by the PPCC against the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre, Mr. Vaithilingam said the Chief Minister has made statements regarding his government’s intention to resume distribution of rice through PDS outlets instead of disbursing money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

“The Chief Minister has been talking about distribution of rice through ration shops but he has not yet announced any date for the relaunch of free rice scheme. The government should provide more clarity on the scheme,” he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misusing the Central agencies against the Opposition leaders. He said while the leaders of the Opposition parties are being investigated by the agencies, people close to the ruling establishment are spared.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the agitation held on Marimalaiadigal Salai. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, former Minister M. Kandasamy and PCC vice president P. K Davadoss were present.

