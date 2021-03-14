Congress workers revolt against leadership for surrendering seats to DMK

PUDUCHERRY

14 March 2021 13:02 IST

The Congress party’s screening committee meeting led by former Chief V. Narayanasamy, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and party general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao held at the PCC office on Sunday plunged into chaos as party workers raised voice against the leadership for surrendering a major share of seats to DMK.

As Mr. Narayanasamy started speaking, a Congress worker Venketesh, hailing from Thirubuvanai constituency, raised a DMK flag and asked the leadership whether the Congress had sold the party to DMK. Soon, commotion prevailed with other members from Mangalam constituency also shouting at the leaders for surrendering to the Dravidian party.

Disgruntlement was brewing in the national party after Congress allotted four seats more to the DMK compared to the last Assembly polls. While the DMK contested 9 seats and won 2 in the last polls, the party got 14 seats this time. Though the Congress contested 21 seats and won 15 last time, the number of seats for 2021 elections had been reduced to 15.

To add to the fury of Congress workers, the DMK had taken away the constituencies which were traditionally won by Congress . "The party has completely surrendered to the DMK. We performed much better than DMK in the last elections but still we are contesting less number of seats. Puducherry is our stronghold and we should not have succumbed to their pressure. We should have contested alone with other secular parties, " a Congress leader told The Hindu.

Following the commotion, the three senior Congress leaders went into a huddle inside another room. Security near the PCC office was strengthened after more workers started gathering to stage protest.