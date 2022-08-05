Puducherry

Congress workers court arrest in Puducherry

Congress workers staging a protest in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 05, 2022 18:04 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:04 IST

A section of Congress functionaries on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.  

Party workers, led by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief A.V. Subramanian and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, staged a demonstration near the Assembly, by holding placards carrying critical slogans against the Centre.  They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged failure to control the prices of essential commodities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The cadre alleged that the BJP government was misusing Central agencies for political gain.  Agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation were being used to target Opposition leaders, they said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talking to reporters, Mr. Subramanian alleged that the Central agencies were being used against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi to silence them, “as both leaders were at the forefront of opposing Mr. Modi”. The Congress Party would continue to oppose the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said.

PCC vice-president P.K. Devadoss, MLA M. Vaithianathan, former Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and former Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were among those who participated in the agitation. 

The arrested party workers and leaders were later released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Puducherry
politics
Read more...