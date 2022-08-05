Congress workers court arrest in Puducherry

Congress workers staging a protest in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

August 05, 2022 18:04 IST

They were staging a protest against the policies of the Centre

A section of Congress functionaries on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Party workers, led by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief A.V. Subramanian and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, staged a demonstration near the Assembly, by holding placards carrying critical slogans against the Centre. They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged failure to control the prices of essential commodities.

The cadre alleged that the BJP government was misusing Central agencies for political gain. Agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation were being used to target Opposition leaders, they said.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Subramanian alleged that the Central agencies were being used against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi to silence them, “as both leaders were at the forefront of opposing Mr. Modi”. The Congress Party would continue to oppose the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said.

PCC vice-president P.K. Devadoss, MLA M. Vaithianathan, former Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and former Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were among those who participated in the agitation.

The arrested party workers and leaders were later released.