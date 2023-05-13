Congress workers celebrate party’s win in Karnataka polls

May 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress workers in Puducherry celebrated the victory of party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Party workers led by chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian, took out a victory procession from the PCC office and as the rally reached Kamaraj Salai, they burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, former government whip R. K. R Anantharaman and party vice president Devadass were among those who participated in the celebrations.