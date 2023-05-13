HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers celebrate party’s win in Karnataka polls

Party workers led by chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian, took out a victory procession from the PCC office

May 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers took out a rally while celebrating the party’s victory in Karnataka polls.

Congress workers took out a rally while celebrating the party’s victory in Karnataka polls. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress workers in Puducherry celebrated the victory of party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Party workers led by chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian, took out a victory procession from the PCC office and as the rally reached Kamaraj Salai, they burst crackers and distributed sweets. 

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, former government whip R. K. R Anantharaman and party vice president Devadass were among those who participated in the celebrations. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.