Congress workers celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge’s victory

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC president A.V. Subramanian celebrating the victory of Mallikarjun Kharge in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Congress workers celebrated the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s national president by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office on Vaysial Street.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC president and former Minister A. V. Subramanian, Member of the Legislative Assembly M. Vaithianathan and several functionaries participated in the celebrations.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and former Minister M. Kandasamy, who were in New Delhi, met Mr. Kharge at his residence and greeted him.