Congress workers celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge’s victory

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress workers celebrated the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s national president by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office on Vaysial Street.
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC president and former Minister A. V. Subramanian, Member of the Legislative Assembly M. Vaithianathan and several functionaries participated in the celebrations.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
Editorial
Tread carefully: On inflation
-
India
Centre files affidavit on Uniform Civil Code in SC, says different religions following different laws affronting national unity
-
Tamil Nadu
Jayalalithaa’s death probe | Arumughaswamy Commission calls for further investigation into role of Sasikala, Vijayabaskar and two others
Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and former Minister M. Kandasamy, who were in New Delhi, met Mr. Kharge at his residence and greeted him.
ADVERTISEMENT