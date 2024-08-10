Congress will oppose legislation to amend Waqf Act, says Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said the Central government was trying to interfere in the affairs of the Muslim community by initiating a legislation to bring in changes in the Waqf Act.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said the provisions in the bill seeking an amendment to the Act are an infringement on the rights of the Muslim community. The criticism from the INDIA bloc has prompted the Union government to refer the bill to a parliamentary standing committee, he said adding that the Congress would oppose any move by the Centre to take away the rights of Muslims.

Predicts break in alliance.

The former Chief Minister reiterated his assertion that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress will break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Chief Minister did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NITI Aayog meeting as he was not in good terms with the BJP leadership. The Union government has also rejected the Assembly resolution seeking Statehood, he said.

“Rangasamy is known for shifting alliances. He is now trying to break his alliance with the BJP,” Mr. Narayanasamy said. Asked whether the Congress would extend support to the AINRC, Mr. Narayanasamy said such decisions would have to be taken by his party leadership. He also criticised the government for violating the ban on putting up banners.

