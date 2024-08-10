GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will oppose legislation to amend Waqf Act, says Narayanasamy

The criticism from the INDIA bloc has prompted the Union government to refer the bill to a parliamentary standing committee, says the former CM

Published - August 10, 2024 08:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said the Central government was trying to interfere in the affairs of the Muslim community by initiating a legislation to bring in changes in the Waqf Act. 

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said the provisions in the bill seeking an amendment to the Act are an infringement on the rights of the Muslim community. The criticism from the INDIA bloc has prompted the Union government to refer the bill to a parliamentary standing committee, he said adding that the Congress would oppose any move by the Centre to take away the rights of Muslims.

Predicts break in alliance.

The former Chief Minister reiterated his assertion that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress will break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Chief Minister did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NITI Aayog meeting as he was not in good terms with the BJP leadership. The Union government has also rejected the Assembly resolution seeking Statehood, he said. 

“Rangasamy is known for shifting alliances. He is now trying to break his alliance with the BJP,” Mr. Narayanasamy said. Asked whether the Congress would extend support to the AINRC, Mr. Narayanasamy said such decisions would have to be taken by his party leadership. He also criticised the government for violating the ban on putting up banners.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.