Congress to resume agitation against Lt Governor in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

04 January 2021 14:19 IST

The ruling Congress will launch an indefinite agitation seeking the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in protest against her style of functioning

In a repeat of the day-night dharna held in 2019, the ruling Congress will launch an indefinite agitation seeking the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in front of Raj Nivas from January 8.

Speaking at a gathering near Kalapet on Sunday evening to mobilise support for the agitation, Chief Minister Narayanasamy said leaders and workers of alliance parties would stage the agitation till the Lt Governor was removed. Her style of functioning had hindered the government’s effort to roll out welfare and development work in the Union Territory, he charged.

Ratcheting up a long-standing stand-off with the titular head of the Union Territory,Cabinet members had, in February 2019, launched an indefinite stir in front of Raj Nivas against Ms. Bedi’s style of functioning which attained national prominence and had the Centre providing security cover for Raj Nivas. Though a day after the Chief Minister and Ministers launched the stir, Lt Governor had left for New Delhi, the week-long agitation ended after Ms Bedi returned and the government held talks with her at Raj Nivas.