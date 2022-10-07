Congress to oppose power privatisation tooth and nail, says MP

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding that the privatisation of the distribution function of the Electricity department was not just a matter between the Union government and the employees but also concerned the larger public interest, Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam said the Congress and its allies would oppose the move tooth and nail. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Vaithilingam said, of the several irregular things about the Centre’s privatisation moves, such as the lack of consultation with employees, political parties or the public, was the proposal to provide the successor private entity land assets worth, even by conservative estimates, in excess of ₹2000 crore, at a measly monthly rental of ₹2 on a right-to-use basis. The tender issued by the Electricity department on September 27 calling for bids for the sale of 100% shares of the existing distribution licensee also allowed the private entity to use the electrical equipment for a nominal charge. Stating that the tender could not have been floated without the approval of the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and Electricity Minister, Mr. Vaithilingam said their role in the electricity privatisation was questionable and tantamount to betraying the interests of the people. Calling for transparency in the matter, the MP demanded that the government provide a detailed explanation about how the tender guidelines were formulated and the net share value of the existing distribution licensee was determined at ₹27 crore. “The government should explain why and how the policy decision was taken to privatise the power industry. There are three ways to stop the privatisation of the power industry...fight alongside the people, together with the employees, and approach the court. The Congress and allies will fight the privatisation move on all three fronts”, he said. Referring to a recent statement by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the CBSE curriculum would be fully implemented in Puducherry, he wanted the AINRC-BJP government to clarify whether Tamil will be given importance if this curriculum is implemented. Pointing out that the existing high school syllabus had been designed following Tamil Nadu syllabus with emphasis on Tamil, he feared that a migration to the CBSE curriculum would lessen the role of Tamil. Questions arise whether the existing syllabus would be changed and whether CBSE would be offered as an optional course. The Chief Minister and Education Minister should provide a proper explanation for these doubts, he said..