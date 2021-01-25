Congress suspends Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY:

The Congress on Monday suspended Puducherry Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in “anti-party” activities.

Acting swiftly after Mr Namassivayam announced his decision on Sunday night to demit office and resign his MLA post, PCC Chief A. V Subramanian on Monday said the Minister has been suspended for his remarks and also trying to wean away Congress legislators and functionaries.

“With the consent of AICC leadership, we are removing him from primary membership. Video footage of others who attended the meeting convened by him are being collected. Whoever associates with him will be removed, “ he said.

Putting up a brave front, the PCC chief said there is no threat to the stability of the government. “We will continue the tenure. Several legislators from other parties are in touch with us and ready to support the government,” he said.

The PCC chief said the Minister was given key portfolio and held the post of the President. “ He was given a free hand as Minister. The party gave all respect but he has not given the respect back to the party, “ he added