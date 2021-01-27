Congress suspends legislator and 12 other key party functionaries in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

27 January 2021 11:16 IST

The party functionaries were suspended for indulging in “anti-party” activities

The Congress continued with its crackdown of supporters of former Minister A. Namassivayam, who quit the Cabinet recently to join the BJP.

PCC Chief A. V Subramanian told The Hindu that the party had suspended former legislator E. Theeppainthan, State party general secretaries K. Egambaram, A. V. Veeraraghavan, V. Kannabiran, State secretaries S. K Sambath, S. Samraj and seven other functionaries for indulging in “anti- party” activities

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subramanian said the AICC had directed the local leadership to be stern with those associating with Mr. Namassivayam.