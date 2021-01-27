Puducherry

Congress suspends legislator and 12 other key party functionaries in Puducherry

The Congress continued with its crackdown of supporters of former Minister A. Namassivayam, who quit the Cabinet recently to join the BJP.

PCC Chief A. V Subramanian told The Hindu that the party had suspended former legislator E. Theeppainthan, State party general secretaries K. Egambaram, A. V. Veeraraghavan, V. Kannabiran, State secretaries S. K Sambath, S. Samraj and seven other functionaries for indulging in “anti- party” activities

Mr. Subramanian said the AICC had directed the local leadership to be stern with those associating with Mr. Namassivayam.

