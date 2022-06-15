Congress stages protest on summons issued to Rahul

The protest also threw light on the simmering differences within the PCC

The Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday organised a dharna inside the party office to protest against the “harassment” meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

PCC chief A. V. Subramanian in his inaugural address said the ED, at the instigation of the Central government, was trying to harass the Gandhi family in the National Herald case. The investigating agency had summoned him for the third time on Wednesday for questioning only with the intent to harass him, he said.

Accusing the Centre of using the ED to tarnish the image of Gandhi family and Congress, the PCC chief said the investigating agency had so far even not registered a case. The Centre only wanted to bring disrepute to the Gandhi family and silence the Congress leaders, he added.

Differences within PCC

The Congress protest also threw light on the simmering differences within the PCC. After PCC chief spoke, former Minister M. Kandasamy asked the media to leave the room stating that he wanted to do some ‘plain speaking.’

As the media waited outside the PCC office, Mr. Kandasamy, along with a few other functionaries, after a while walked out of the room and sat outside the PCC office on Vaysial Street. Party sources said Mr. Kandasamy raised certain questions on the way the party had been functioning and suggested staging a rail roko on the ED issue. He was supported by former Government whip R. K R Anantharaman on the issue.

Certain remarks made by Mr. Kandasamy and Mr. Anantharaman drew sharp responses from the supporters of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. This led to heated exchanges between them which ultimately led to the decision of Mr. Kandasamy holding a protest outside the party office, party sources said.

While Mr. Kandasamy staged the protest outside the party office, Mr. Narayanasamy, Mr. Subramanian, Mr. Anantharaman sat in protest inside the party office. They were later joined by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam.