Congress stages protest against introduction of pre-paid meter in Puducherry

December 28, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Wednesday held a demonstration near the Kamarajar Manimandapam at Karuvadikuppam to protest against the decision of Puducherry Government to introduce pre-paid meters for domestic electricity consumers in the Union Territory.

Leading the agitation, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam said the introduction of the new system for electricity billing would impact the poor and middle class. The Puducherry Government should immediately drop the project.

He accused the Centre of implementing all welfare schemes in the BJP ruled States while anti-people policies were being adopted in Puducherry. Similar protests were organised by the Congress at Nellithope, Thattanchavady, and Mudaliarpet.

CONNECT WITH US