GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress stages protest against introduction of pre-paid meter in Puducherry

December 28, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Wednesday held a demonstration near the Kamarajar Manimandapam at Karuvadikuppam to protest against the decision of Puducherry Government to introduce pre-paid meters for domestic electricity consumers in the Union Territory.

Leading the agitation, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam said the introduction of the new system for electricity billing would impact the poor and middle class. The Puducherry Government should immediately drop the project.

He accused the Centre of implementing all welfare schemes in the BJP ruled States while anti-people policies were being adopted in Puducherry. Similar protests were organised by the Congress at Nellithope, Thattanchavady, and Mudaliarpet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.