Congress stages protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

March 26, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders and supporters staging an agitation in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Scores of Congress workers took out a rally on Sunday to join nation-wide protests against the “orchestrated” disqualification from Parliament of its leader Rahul Gandhi as a precursor to staging a dawn-to-dusk fast on Monday.

Congress workers led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Puducherry PCC president A.V. Subramanian, sporting Gandhi caps, flayed the anti-democratic manner in which the BJP at the Centre plotted to not only remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament but also bring by-elections in Wayanad constituency, on the pretext of a defamation case.

Addressing a demonstration, Mr. Narayanasamy flayed what he said was the latest in a series of attempts to gag the voice of the opposition, that came just as Rahul Gandhi was beginning to bring to light the nexus between the Narendra Modi-led government and billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is a clear case of political vendetta unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre, he said.

Stating that in spite of these attempts to silence the Opposition, Congress would launch more protests beginning with a dawn-to-dusk fast led by the Puducherry PCC on Monday, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Former Ministers M. Kandasamy and MOHF Shahjahan, M Vaithianathan, Congress legislature party leader, Ramesh Parambath, Mahe MLA, RKR Anantharaman, former government whip and members from various party units joined the protest rally.

The Congress workers were arrested by police and later released.

