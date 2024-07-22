Congress seeks response of L-G on corruption charges raised by Independent MLA against AINRC-BJP govt

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought to know from Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan the action taken on the allegations of corruption charges raised by Independent legislator P. Angalane against the AINRC-BJP government.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Monday, July 22, 2024 the Congress leader said the corruption charges raised by Mr. Angalane against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam have to be taken seriously as the Independent legislator was a supporter of the ruling party in the Assembly.

Quoting the interview given by Mr. Angalane to a satellite television channel, he said the legislator has commented on the presence of “brokers” in the office of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

“We (Congress) have been raising corruption charges against the government and now a legislator backing the government himself has come out in the open. The legislator has alleged that brokers make direct calls to job applicants seeking bribe. These calls are made once the file pertaining to job applications reach the Chief Minister’s office. The charges are serious and the Lt. Governor should respond. The Lt. Governor should have ordered a probe on the allegations,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy added that the corruption charges are grave as the Independent legislator had even named a person working in the Chief Minister’s office of indulging in shady dealings.

Pointing out the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his commitment to end corruption in governance, the Congress leader said the Prime Minister should take note of the developments happening in Puducherry. A BJP legislator, A. John Kumar, was under the scanner for an attempt to encroach temple land. He had to surrender the property to the temple after the intervention of the court, the former CM said.

“Is he (Prime Minister) not aware of the corruption charges? Are the officers not reporting these issues to MHA?,” the Congress leader asked.

The Chief Minister, Mr Narayanasamy, said had failed to respond to any of the criticisms and charges raised against his government.

“Even after the defeat of the BJP candidate in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, the government has not changed the governance model. Ideally, the Chief Minister should have resigned after the loss as the BJP candidate had even failed to secure more votes than the opponent in the constituency represented by him,” he said.