Congress seeks exemption from NEET for Puducherry

The Congress has demanded that the Puducherry government immediately adopt a resolution in the Assembly, urging the Centre to exempt the Union Territory from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

A delegation led by M. Vaithianathan, Congress Legislative Party leader, in a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, pointed out that various malpractices surrounding the test were coming to light with each passing day.

With the credibility of the NEET under a cloud, the Union Territory should take a firm stand against the system, and the Assembly should pass a resolution to do away with the test and forward the same to the Union Government, the memorandum said.

The Congress further urged the Chief Minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an exemption for the Union Territory from the test, similar to how Chief Ministers of States where the BJP ruled in a coalition government have voiced their opposition to the ‘NEET system’.

The memorandum also urged the government to roll back its liquor policy that put considerations surrounding revenue and tourism growth above the risk of social harm, especially for the youth.

The Congress sought regulation of restobars and a reduction in the timings of liquor sale, limiting them to eight hours a day. Restobars should not be opened unnecessarily in the future, and should not function near residential areas, schools and places of worship, it said in the memorandum.

The party also called for the urgent reopening of ration shops and distribution of free rice.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rangasamy, when asked by reporters about a section of the BJP leaders who were camping in Delhi to take up grievances about the coalition government in the Union Territory with the party’s central leadership, said that the leaders were free to do so. The government was focused on implementing welfare measures for the people, he added.

