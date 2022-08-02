Congress rule in U.T. ‘darkest’ days, says AIADMK

August 02, 2022 22:48 IST

‘Congress govt. did not initiate any development measures in the U.T.’

Criticising former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for his statement that the NDA government in the Union Territory had become the “slave,” of the BJP, AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan on Tuesday said the tenure of Mr. Narayanasamy was the “darkest“ days for people of the Union Territory.

In a statement, he said Mr. Narayanasamy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, adopted a confrontational approach towards the Centre. This spoiled the relationship between the Union Territory and the Union Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Congress government could not initiate any development or welfare programmes as Mr. Narayanasamy was engaged in a war of words with the then Lieutenant Governor, he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has tried to maintain good relationship with the Centre for getting development projects and to implement welfare measures. The former Chief Minister had no right to criticise the NDA government after he failed to deliver,he added.