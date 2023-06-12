ADVERTISEMENT

Congress reiterates demand for CBI probe into implementation of Smart City schemes in Puducherry

June 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former CM V. Narayanasamy alleged serious defects in the calling of tenders for projects under the scheme; he also claimed the law and order situation in the Union Territory had worsened after CM N. Rangamsamy’s government took over

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Congress has reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into allegations of wrong-doings in the implementation of Smart City schemes in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said there have been reports of irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. The recent reallocation of portfolios among senior officials, the Congress leader said, was perceived to have been done at the behest of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs following complaints on the Smart City Mission implementation, he alleged.

ALSO READ
Six years on, projects under Smart City in Puducherry make little progress

Demanding a probe by CBI, the former Chief Minister said several complaints have surfaced regarding implementation of the scheme. There had been serious defects in the calling of tenders for executing projects under the scheme, he claimed. He also said the Chief Minister, Ministers, and ruling party members were not interested in providing good governance but only in “personal benefits.” The law and order situation has “worsened” after Mr. Rangasamy took over as the Chief Minister, he further claimed.

Mekedatu dam

The Puducherry unit of the Congress would oppose any move to construct a dam at Mekedatu on Cauvery river by the new government at Karnataka. The construction of the dam would affect farming in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he noted. 

