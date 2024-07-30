Congress questions Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s decision to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The Congress party has questioned the decision of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to skip the NITI Aayog meeting that was convened recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Chief Ministers of the Opposition-ruled States decided to skip the NITI Aayog meeting to protest against the alleged neglect shown by the Centre to their States in the Union Budget.

“Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress is part of the National Democratic Alliance, and he heads a coalition government in Puducherry with the support of the BJP. He is a part of the ruling dispensation and so there was no justification in him not attending the meeting,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

“The Chief Minister should state whether he also feels neglected by the Centre despite being in alliance with the BJP. If he feels that the Union Territory was also neglected in the Union Budget, he should come out of the alliance with the BJP. Instead of doing that, he avoided the meeting,” the Congress leader said.

The NITI Aayog meeting, Mr. Narayanasamy said, was a platform for Puducherry to raise issues concerning the administration of the Union Territory. The Chief Minister, by attending the meeting, could have raised the issue of Statehood, inclusion of the U.T. under the ambit of the recommendations of the Finance Commission and sought enhanced grant-in aid, the former CM said.

“When I was heading the Congress government in the Union Territory, I was fighting the BJP ideologically and also resisting attempts of the then Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi, to interfere in the day-to-day administration of an elected government. But still, I attended all the NITI Aayog meetings convened by the Prime Minister and raised the requirements of the U.T.,” he said.

The absence of Chief Minister from the NITI Aayog meeting and swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Modi raises serious questions on the equation between the two coalition partners, he said. “There seems to be differences of opinion between the BJP and the AINRC. People think the alliance is shaky and the government will not survive, “ he said.