Congress questions AINRC-BJP government on handling of school education sector in Puducherry

Published - July 17, 2024 02:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Vaithilingam (right), president of PCC and Congress MLA M. Vaithianathan, addressing the media in Puducherry on July 17, 2024

V. Vaithilingam (right), president of PCC and Congress MLA M. Vaithianathan, addressing the media in Puducherry on July 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam has criticised the AINRC-BJP government for its “poor” handling of the school education sector in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 the MP said the introduction of CBSE syllabus and shortage of teachers are causing difficulty to the students. Students, especially those coming from the economically weaker sections of the society are finding it difficult to comprehend CBSE syllabus. The teachers were not adequately trained to handle the CBSE pattern, he said.

“As a result, there has been several dropouts in Class 9 and 10 leading to winding up of classes in government schools. The dropout of students has become a social issue as young children are lured for selling ganja by drug peddlers,” he said.

When pointed out the recent statement of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy that enrolment has gone up after introduction of CBSE syllabus in government schools, the PCC chief said the Chief Minister was “wrongly” briefed by the officials.

The Chief Minister had recently stated that the enrolment ratio had gone up in government schools after the introduction of CBSE syllabus and smart classes. To a question on the exact number of school dropouts and classes closed, the MP said he would share the data related to the subject at a later date.

He also flayed the government for the delay in the setting up of Wakf Board. The Muslim community was deprived of several benefits because of the absence of Wakf Board. “The BJP government was deliberately trying to delay the setting up of the board as it was against the interest of minorities. The Congress will organise a protest soon to highlight the issue,” he added.

The Congress leader said he would write a letter to the Karnataka government seeking early release of Cauvery water to Karaikal region. The Congress party would provide all support to the government in getting the share of water for Karaikal region, he assured.

