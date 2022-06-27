Congress organises protest against Agnipath scheme

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Monday organised demonstrations at 16 places in the Union Territory to protest against the new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy participated in the demonstrations held at several places, including near Immaculate Church, Saram and Anna Salai. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam participated in a demonstration near Saram and PPCC president A.V. Subramanian at Anna Salai.

Former Minister M. Kandasamy led a protest near Thavalakuppam. Large number of functionaries, including former Minister M.O.H.F. Shajahan and former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, attended the protests held at Thavalakuppam junction.

Chief Minister’s silence

Mr. Narayanasamy while addressing party workers questioned Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for maintaining silence on all the major issues. The Chief Minister was only interested in protecting his chair, he added.

“He has surrendered all his rights. Even if he is maintaining silence and surrendered his rights, the BJP will overthrow him to install their government,” the senior Congress leader said. The Centre has introduced the Agnipath scheme only to cater to the interest of the RSS, the former Chief Minister added.