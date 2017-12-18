Congress on recovery path: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Addressing reporters here, he said the Congress, despite hurdles put up by the ruling BJP, could increase its vote share and seats.
The Prime Minister and his entire Cabinet were on the campaign front in Gujarat. “The prestige of the Congress has improved in the Gujarat elections. The party is slowly recovering,” he said. The party would perform better in the Assembly elections next year in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. And this would have a bearing in the next Lok Sabha polls, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor