Congress on recovery path: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Congress, despite hurdles put up by the ruling BJP, could increase its vote share and seats.

The Prime Minister and his entire Cabinet were on the campaign front in Gujarat. “The prestige of the Congress has improved in the Gujarat elections. The party is slowly recovering,” he said. The party would perform better in the Assembly elections next year in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. And this would have a bearing in the next Lok Sabha polls, he added.