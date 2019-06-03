Congress nominates Sivakolundu

Deputy Speaker V. Sivakolundu is likely to get elevated as the next Speaker as he was the lone candidate to file the nomination on Sunday.

Before the nominations were filed for him by six MLAs, the Congress Legislative Party met to select Mr. Sivakolundu as the party candidate for the post of Speaker and M.N.R. Balan, representing Ozhukarai constituency, for the post of Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Sivakolundu, a businessman-turned-politician, joined the Congress before 2011 Assembly elections.

Sources in the ruling front said Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan had expressed his displeasure about the party’s decision to overlook his seniority and experience while deciding on the Speaker’s post.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan did not attend the CLP meeting. But he gave it in writing to the Chief Minister and PCC chief about his support to the decision taken by the CLP on the Speaker’s post, said one of his supporters.

While the meeting was on, his supporters gathered at his house and requested him to resign from the post of Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minster.

Meanwhile, the All India N. R Congress, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party have decided to boycott the Legislative Assembly session on Monday to elect the new Speaker.

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said the ruling front had violated parliamentary procedures in convening the session to elect the next Speaker.