Congress MP objects to decision of SC to free Perarivalan

Special Correspondent May 19, 2022 21:11 IST

Congress workers cannot forget the assassins and we will hold a protest against the SC decision, says Vaithilingam

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has taken objection to the decision of the Supreme Court to set free A. G Perarivalan in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Talking to reporters in the Assembly on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said the decision of the Supreme Court would set a bad precedent in the country. “Now anyone can kill anyone and walk free. Though the inaction of the Centre led to such a situation, the SC decision is a black day in our democratic scheme of things. The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was not an emotional decision but a well thought out murder and one against national interest. Now one of the accused has been set free.,” the MP said. Without naming Congress party’s allies, the senior Congress leader said “whoever supported the release of the accused in the former Prime Minister’s assassination case, has committed a big mistake. Congress workers cannot forget the assassins and we will hold a protest against the SC decision. The PCC will make an announcement on the issue.”



