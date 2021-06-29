Congress MP greets new Cabinet

PUDUCHERRY

29 June 2021 04:16 IST

‘Extend aid to families who lost their kin to coronavirus’

Congress Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has extended his greetings to the newly-inducted NDA government while appealing to the N. Rangasamy-led Cabinet to act promptly on the grievances of the people.

Mr. Vaithilingam hoped that the new government would address the needs of the people with urgency, unlike the long wait it took for the constitution of the Cabinet.

Flagging certain tasks he felt that the government needed to take up quickly, he stressed the urgency of implementing measures to prevent a third wave of COVID-19. He wanted the government to extend financial assistance to the families who had lost their kin to coronavirus and children who were orphaned by the pandemic.

The MP called for incentives to frontline personnel from departments, including health, police and revenue, who had been engaged in countering the spread of the virus. Ex-gratia should be immediately provided to families of frontline workers who succumbed to COVID-19 in their line of duty.

While concurring with the government's decision directing private schools to cap the tuition fees to be collected in two instalments at 75% per cent and to not take ley fees for bus transport, laboratory or sports, Mr. Vaithilingam pointed out that many institutions had already levied the full fee amount.

He urged the government to direct such schools to reimburse excess amount to parents and to split the 75% per cent into three instalments and return the remaining two parts taking into account the economic hardships families were undergoing due to the pandemic.