Congress MP flays Puducherry L-G for her remarks on SC judgment

May 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress leader and MP V. Vaithilingam has criticised Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her remarks expressing doubts over whether the recent Supreme Court order giving Delhi government power to control bureaucrats will be applicable to Puducherry. Her observation showed her fear of losing grip over the administration, he charged.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Lt. Governor had been exerting administrative control over the elected government for the last two years. The recent Supreme Court judgment made it clear about the powers of an elected government. There was no doubt about the applicability of the judgment in Puducherry, he said.

“The Lt. Governor has made the statement to protect her interests and control over the elected government. It is highly condemnable,” he added.

He also questioned the silence of the ruling AINRC and the BJP on the remarks of the Lt Governor. The government should utilise the opportunity to exert control over the administration, he said.

On the government’s liquor policy, the MP said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should hereafter discourage his supporters from addressing him as ‘Puduvai Kamarajar’.

“The Chief Minister is working against the values and ideals former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj stood for. Ever since Mr. Rangasamy took over as Chief Minister in 2021, liquor shops started coming up in every nook and corner. Misdeeds have happened in the name of liquor policy. Now, there are reports of availability of illicit liquor also in Puducherry. He should not think of being considered as Puduvai Kamarajar. If the government did not change its approach, it will meet the fate of BJP in Karnataka,” he added.