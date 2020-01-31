Congress MLAs urge Speakerto disqualify Danavelou

Congress MLAs, led by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, on Thursday submitted a petition to Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu seeking disqualification of suspended party MLA N. Danavelou.

Mr. Namassivayam, who is the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, told The Hindu that Congress legislature wing wanted Mr. Danavelou to be disqualified for “trying to topple” the government.

“His conduct was against party discipline and interest of the government,” he said.

On the allegations raised by the MLA, Mr. Namassivayam said Mr. Danavelou was not able to produce any proof of wrong doings by the Cabinet members. “If there is proof we will resign,” he added.

Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman told reporters that the suspended legislator had aligned with the Opposition party to bring down the government.

Congress legislators T. Djeamourthy, V. Vizeaveny, E. Theeppainthan and A. John Kumar were part of the delegation.