Congress MLA in Puducherry accuses government of ‘misdeeds’

Congress legislator N. Danavelou on Saturday said he would formally complain to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the “misdeeds” of the ruling party members in the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference at the Legislative Assembly, the Congress legislator said the entire cabinet was “unfit to govern” due to the malpractices. “I will provide the proof to Mr. Gandhi. I have been suffering for the last three-and-a-half years,” he said.

Responding to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s remarks that the Pradesh Congress Committee had complained to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) about his earlier outburst against the government at a protest rally in his Bahour constituency, Mr. Danavelou said he would remain in the Congress and expose the “misdeeds.”

The MLA said he would continue with his protest against the government in spite of the threat of disciplinary action. He also came out strongly against AICC in-charge for the Union Territory Sanjay Dutt for not listening to the grievances of Congress workers. Mr. Dutt was not interested in building the party, he added.

The MLA, while speaking at a demonstration in his constituency, four days ago, had termed the government as “non functional and unfit.”