Congress MLA files privilege complaint

Congress legislator T. Djeamourthy on Thursday filed a privilege complaint against Chief Secretary, Secretary, Local Administration Department (LAD), Under Secretary, LAD and Director LAD for floating an advertisement for SEC appointment in contravention of the order of Speaker V. P. V. P. Sivakolundhu.

In his petition to Mr. Sivakolundhu, Mr. Djeamourthy stated that the officers had breached the privilege of the Speaker to give a direction to the government to appoint the State Election Commissioner.

The petition said the government had appointed former bureaucrat T. M. Balakrishnan as SEC after the Speaker bestowed the power to the elected government to appoint SEC.

