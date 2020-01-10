Congress MLA files privilege complaint

Congress legislator T. Djeamourthy on Thursday filed a privilege complaint against Chief Secretary, Secretary, Local Administration Department (LAD), Under Secretary, LAD and Director LAD for floating an advertisement for SEC appointment in contravention of the order of Speaker V. P. V. P. Sivakolundhu.
In his petition to Mr. Sivakolundhu, Mr. Djeamourthy stated that the officers had breached the privilege of the Speaker to give a direction to the government to appoint the State Election Commissioner.
The petition said the government had appointed former bureaucrat T. M. Balakrishnan as SEC after the Speaker bestowed the power to the elected government to appoint SEC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.