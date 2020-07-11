Congress legislator disqualified from Puducherry Assembly

PUDUCHERRY

11 July 2020 00:34 IST

Speaker V.P. Sivakolandhu has disqualified ruling Congress party legislator N. Danavelou for indulging in anti-party activities.

The Speaker made the decision based on a petition filed by government whip R.K.R Anantharaman seeking his disqualification for indulging in anti-party activities. The petition seeking his disqualification was filed after the Bahour legislator raised corruption allegations against Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

After he openly rebelled against the ruling establishment, the Congress high command suspended the legislator from the primary membership of the party.

