Puducherry

Congress legislator disqualified from Puducherry Assembly

Speaker V.P. Sivakolandhu has disqualified ruling Congress party legislator N. Danavelou for indulging in anti-party activities.

The Speaker made the decision based on a petition filed by government whip R.K.R Anantharaman seeking his disqualification for indulging in anti-party activities. The petition seeking his disqualification was filed after the Bahour legislator raised corruption allegations against Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

After he openly rebelled against the ruling establishment, the Congress high command suspended the legislator from the primary membership of the party.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 12:35:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/congress-legislator-disqualified-from-puducherry-assembly/article32047804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY