Congress, Left parties hold meeting on EWS quota in Puducherry

December 15, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A meeting of leaders of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) on Thursday decided to call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy next week to urge him not to implement the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held at the CPI office, was attended by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A.V. Subramanian, Congress MLA M. Vaithianathan, CPI secretary A. M. Saleem, CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam and others.

Mr. Saleem said a delegation would call on the Chief Minister to press for a Cabinet decision against the implementation of the quota. The SDPA also wanted the Chief Minister to correct the anomalies in the creation of the quota for the socially marginalised sections under the current recruitment process.

The meeting also decided to invite leaders of the Congress, the DMK, the VCK, the CPI and the DK from Tamil Nadu for a conference to be held on the EWS quota in Puducherry on January 7. After the conference, SDPA workers would hold constituency-wise meetings to highlight the dangers of this quota.

ADVERTISEMENT