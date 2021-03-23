Congress-led alliance launches election campaign from Kalapet

BJP’s entry will disturb the prevailing peace in Puducherry: Narayanasamy

Launching the election campaign for Puducherry candidates in the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) from Kalapet on Monday, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flayed the decision of the All India N.R. Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“For the last five years, when the previous Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, with support of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, was trying to stall the functioning of our government, the AINRC and AIADMK remained silent. Now, both the parties have joined hands with a communal party like BJP. The coming of the BJP will disturb the prevailing peace in the Union Territory,” he said while seeking votes for Kalapet’s DMK candidate S. Muthuvel.

Catering to the presence of a large number of fishermen in the constituency, the former Chief Minister said it was the NDA government at the Centre that destroyed the livelihood of the community. The Congress-DMK-CPI combine, if given a chance to form the next government, would work for the creation of a separate Ministry for Fisheries.

Listing out the schemes stalled by Ms. Bedi, the Congress leader said the elected government was not allowed to implement several schemes.

Mr. Narayanasamy later campaigned for Congress candidate S. Senthil Kumaran from Muthialpet constituency. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem and CPI leader Nara Kalainathan were also present. The leaders also held a door-to-door campaign in Kalapet.